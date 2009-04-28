For its "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin" exhibit, the Haggerty Museum of Art has provided separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences, mediums and inspirations. Three installations were constructed specifically for the Haggerty. Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg built one sculpture above the entryway, Colin Matthes draws an urban landscape across a wall in the foyer and Madison's Jennifer Angus fills a room with hand-printed wallpaper pinned with dried insects from South America and Africa.