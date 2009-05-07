Cursive w/ P.O.S. and John the Savage

After beginnings playing fairly traditional, albeit unusually cerebral hard-edged emo in the ’90s, Omaha’s Cursive began moving in more ambitious directions, recording elaborate song-cycles like 2003’s Ugly Organ , and 2006’s Happy Hollow , an indictment of small-town values and organized religion. After a long hiatus that threatened to become permanent, the band returned reinvigorated for this year’s Mama, I’m Swollen , a more soulful album about aging that despite its subject matter still exudes a youthful energy and some wicked horns.