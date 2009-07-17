Curumin w/ The Fresh Cut Collective

Luciano Nakata Albuquerque, a musician from Sao Paulo, Brazil, better known by his stage name Curumin, brings with him an instrument Milwaukee rarely sees at live concerts: a cavaquinho. It’s a small four-string guitar similar to a ukulele, prominent in Brazilian samba. The cavaquinho carries the bulk of Curumin’s funky samba music, which earned Albuquerque a contract with Quannum Projects, the independent label of the hip-hop duo Blackalicious. Albuquerque, who sings in his native Portuguese, returns to the Stonefly Brewery tonight after a January appearance. He’s playing behind Curumin’s second album, JapanPopShow .