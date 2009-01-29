Sao Pao musician Luciano Nakata Albuquerque, better known by his stage name Curumin, brings with him an instrument Milwaukee rarely sees at live concerts: a Cavaquihno. It’s a small-four string guitar similar to a ukulele, prominent in Brazilian samba. The Cavaquihno carries the bulk of Curumin’s funky samba music, which earned Albuquerque a contract with Quannum Projects, the independent label of the hip-hop duo Blackalicious. Albuquerque, who sings in his native Portuguese, is only in the United States for nine shows as part of his tour behind Curumin’s second album, JapanPopShow.