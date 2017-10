The Milwaukee Harley-Davison Museum celebrates the final day of the weekend long Milwaukee Rally biker gathering with a custom bike show, featuring 13 categories ranging from “antique” to “radical.” There will also be pinstripe artists, a customization challenge, live music from Cold Sweat and The Sociables, a meet and greet with the cast of Easy Rider: The Ride Back and a Harley-Davidson product trailer showcasing the latest goods.