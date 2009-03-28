Having already burned through two drummers and two bassists during their whirlwind, three-year tenure, Cute Is What We Aim For have endured enough reported personal conflicts to drive a season of “The Hills”which is appropriate, since this young emo group shares much the same target demo as that MTV reality drama. No doubt their early success is to blame for some of their instability; after being signed to the powerful Fueled By Ramen label, the group became stars while they were still teenagers. A slick, poppy new album, Rotation, suggests they could find an original voice after treading a little too closely to the Fall Out Boy formula, but the September departure of drummer Tom Falcone suggests they still have a few interpersonal kinks to iron out. Sharing this Take Action Tour with the group is Breathe Carolina, Every Avenue and Meg & Dia, a sibling-fronted emo-pop group who by their very nature evoke Tegan and Sara comparisons.