For those who didn’t get their fill of fashionable emo-punk at the Warped Tour, Cute Is What We Aim For play a 7 p.m. concert at the Rave. Critics have dismissed their hyper-hooky, slickly produced sound as banal, but their fanswhich skew about as young as you’d expect from a band that’s barely out of high schoolhave made the group chart-toppers. Tonight the group plays behind their just-released sophomore album, Rotation.