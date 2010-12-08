Though she’ll always be best known for “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” ’80s icon Cyndi Lauper has branched out considerably since her New Wave days, showing little interest in making the same album twice. Over the last decade she’s tackled jazz standards (on 2003’s At Last), acoustic rock (on 2005’s The Body Acoustic), club music (on 2008’s Bring Ya to the Brink) and, most recently, on this year’s Memphis Blues, electric blues. The new disc features guest spots from Jonny Lang, B.B. King, Allen Toussaint and Ann Peebles.