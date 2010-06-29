Those who remember the groundbreaking Latino rap group Cypress Hill for the weed-fueled paranoia of early hits like “How I Could Just Kill a Man” and “Hand on the Pump” may be surprised by the directions the group has taken in recent albums. The cloud of marijuana smoke remains, but this year’s Rise Up is marked by a friendlier party vibe and more pronounced Latin pop and reggaeton influences, most notably on the single “Armada Latina,” which features singer Marc Anthony and Cuban rapper Pitbull.