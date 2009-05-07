Those who found U.S. Maple’s subverting of already subversive Jesus Lizard-styled noise-rock a touch too unnerving will take little solace in Todd Rittmann’s new project, D. Rider. Picking up when U.S. Maple left off on 2003’s ode-to-male-orgasm Purple on Time, D. Rider’s jarring debut album Mother of Curses continues Rittmann’s creepy dissertation on sexuality. It’s not a record for the queasy. With its gruff vocals, layers of industrial clatter and general air of violence and tension, it seems the sex Rittmann sings of may not always be consensual. D. Rider shares this bill with openers Bobby Conn, The Chain and Monica Bou Bou.