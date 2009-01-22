The Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend is showing off two new exhibitions this month. "D.V. Holmes and His Mad Mechanical Menagerie," in the Main Gallery, features inventive sculptures by UW-Parkside art professor David Valentine Holmes. These sculptures, incorporating found objects and mechanical recyclables, resemble fantastical human forms or imagined beasts that center on Holmes' satirical view of human nature. Meanwhile, "Multiple Masters: Wisconsin Prints," displays the work of past professors from UW-Madison. This homage to Wisconsin's illustrious printmaking heritage shows that printmaking can be a vehicle for expressing social and political protest.