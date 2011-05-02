D12 w/ Young Buck, Static, Trick-Trick and Steelo

Eminem left his formative Detroit rap posse D12 when he was discovered by Dr. Dre, but he returned to the group after his rise to stardom, lending his celebrity to their 2001 and 2004 albums Devil's Night and D12 World . After some tough years during Eminem's hiatus from music that saw D12 member Swift incarcerated and Proof killed in a nightclub altercation, the band returned this spring with a new mixtape, Return of the Dozen 2 , a hard-edged new single, “Kill Zone,” and a new member, Fuzz Scoota, a veteran of D12's earliest incarnation.