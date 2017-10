Milwaukee's newest burlesque troupe, The Dainty Rogues, makes its debut this weekend with an ambitious program called <i>The Clockwork Dolls</i>, a steampunk-inspired revue set in an eccentric 1884 New Orleans bordello, where dancers, comedians, singers and fire-eaters entertain thrill-seekers. The troupe encourages audiences to join in by dressing in steampunk regalia, so consider this your chance to put that old bustier to use.