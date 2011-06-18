Austin country purist Dale Watson often sang of tragedy even before he experienced it firsthand, but after his fiancée's death in a car accident in 2000, his songwriting took a turn toward even more emotionally pained territory. The singer's struggles coping with her death were captured in Zalman King's 2006 documentary Crazy Again, which details Watson's subsequent nervous breakdown and the period of his life he spent convinced the devil was speaking to him. Watson's recent albums have chronicled his attempts to move on and reconcile his own mortality, including 2008's To Terri With Love, which he dedicated to his fiancée, and last year's Carryin' On, a particularly vintage-minded set that Watson recorded with country-music session players from the '50s and '60s.