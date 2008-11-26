During World War II Milwaukeean Martin Daly had to go to great lengths to keep his four enlisted sons aware of what was happening back home. He toiled away on a manual typewriter, carbon sheets and some of the thinnest paper available, writing an exhaustive newsletter for his sons. He wrote some eight pages every week for three years, detailing life in Milwaukee and named the weekly bulletin The Daly News. The war eventually ended, but the newsletters remained. Decades later, copies of the collected Daly News passed into the possession of Martin's grandson Jonathan Gillard Daly, who turned them into a musical he calledwhat else?The Daly News The production continues tonight with a 7:30 p.m. performance at the Broadway Theatre Center.