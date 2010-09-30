The Skylight Opera Theatre kicks off its season with the light, comedic musical Dames at Sea , which runs through Oct. 3. A parody of the large movie musicals of the 1930s, Dames tells the story of Ruby (Meghan Deese), a young chorus girl who longs to be a leading lady on Broadway. Her dreams are jeopardized when her show is nearly canceled due to the lack of a venue. Ruby’s budding love for a sailor named Dick (Skylight newcomer Chad Broskey) helps matters considerably, as Dick is willing to let the performers use his boat for the show.