For the first time, Baltimore-based electro-rocker Dan Deacon is touring with a bandand a large one at that, with 13 extra members in all. It’s changed the way he travels and the way he performs. His gang is riding across the country in a school bus that runs on vegetable oil, which has led him to offer free tickets and even dinner to anyone who donates enough of the kitchen waste product. Deacon has also toned down his live shows, taking breaks from the jacked-up warehouse rave vibe that made his 2007 show at an overfilled Cactus Club so legendary, making space to include some of the smoother, toned-down live sounds from his latest album, Bromst . There may be more variety in Deacon’s sets now, but he still leaves most crowds in a sweaty haze by concert’s end.