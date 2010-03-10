Dan Hicks and His Hot Licks

Dan Hicks has been playing for half a century, and although his 1969 debut LP with His Hot Licks, Original Recordings , wasn’t much of a success, it preceded a line of more successful albums that established the group as a cult favorite, including 1971’s Where’s the Money and Striking it Rich , as well as 1973’s Last Train to Hicksville . The latter became the pinnacle of the group’s success, but ironically, the band dissolved shortly after. In 1978 Hicks re-entered the solo music scene with an LP and 1994’s Shootin’ Straight with his new group, Acoustic Warriors, but over the last decade he’s revived His Hot Licks and began touring and recording with increased regularity, playing the classic swing-tinged country folk that’s always been his calling card.