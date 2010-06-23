Dan Nauman: Expressmions in Iron

Through June 27, The Villa Terrace Arts Museum showcases the art inherent to blacksmithing in the exhibit “Dan Nauman: Expressions in Iron.” Nauman presents more than 30 pieces, both large and small, that reinterpret metalwork into a functional and contemporary art form. Candlesticks, garden gates, kitchen utensils and railings share gallery space with several sculptural ironworks. The artist’s four examples of fireplace tool sets, objects commissioned by individuals for their private homes, also depict the imaginative, decorative side of functional pieces. Each set displays originality, ranging from primitive yet elegant simplicity to the ornate, with one set bearing the flaming head of a dragon.