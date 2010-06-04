Jazz pianist and composer Dan Trudell’s solo accomplishments are sometimes overshadowed the consistently high demand for him as a side player. Trudell has been in and out of prestigious organ and piano trios while occasionally sharing the stage with James Brown’s oft- sampled “Funky Drummer” Clyde Stubblefield. His group the B3 Bombers was featured on the main stage of Chicago’s jazz festival, where he holds the Jazz Orchestra piano chair. Trudell has also been voted a “rising star” by Downbeat Magazine and has recently toured with Matt Wilson's "Arts and Crafts" quartet featuring Terrell Stafford and Dennis Irwin in Italy.