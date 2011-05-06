Dana Coppafeel and Reason w/ Fresco Clean, E.S.S.B. and Lucha Libre

Milwaukee rapper Dana Coppafeel's service to the local hip-hop scene dates back to the mid-'90s, when he was an early member of the group that would become the Rusty Ps, but in recent years he's become a more visible presence than ever before, thanks to his work with the group KingHellBastard and his frequent collaborations with other hip-hop acts. His latest release is a bit of a departure for the usually old-school-minded rapper. Recorded with producer Reason, the Know Flight Zone EP updates Coppafeel's sound with big, modern drums and flashy synthesizers. Reason will join Coppafeel on stage tonight for a release-party performance for the EP.