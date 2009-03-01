DanceCircus: Mud, Sweat and Tears

DanceCircus’ latest program, “Mud, Sweat and Tears: Voices from the Field,” pays homage to the planet not only through the movement of dance but also through poetry, live Brazilian music, capoeira and, in one piece, Aldo Leopold’s A Sand County Almanac. One new work, “At the Place of Mud,” muses on the influence American Indians had in naming places occupied primarily by European immigrants, while Betty Salamun’s “Wild (But True) Stories from the Compost Heap” takes an unorthodox look at the planet’s life cycle.