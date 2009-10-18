Dane Cook is one of the most popular men in comedy and, perhaps not coincidentally, also one of the most hated. Critics loathe his unpretentious, every-guy observations, and his fellow comedians shun him with a distain once reserved only for Carrot Top. Despite all the vitriol, though, Cook is one of the few comedians of his time that fills arenashe even draws audiences to some of the worst-reviewed films of his generation, like Employee of the Month and Good Luck Chuck . Cook is well aware of his unique critical standing, too: He addresses in an uncomfortable bit from his latest comedy special, Isolated Incident , that he titled “Haters.”