A trio of rock 'n' roll groups shares this show at Shank Hall, including with the Milwaukee quartets Deflection and Dangerfield. Formerly a drummer, Dangerfield frontman Carlye pulled a post-Nirvana Dave Grohl by trading his drum kit for the mic and guitar after playing in local bands Heart of a Failure and Blue Background. A slightly harder rock band than the locals on the bill, The Hat Madder hails from Lansing, Mich.