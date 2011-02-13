Cheap Trick isn’t the only band doing a multiple-night residency in Milwaukee this month. The local acid-rock trio The Danglers celebrates 13 years of fusing metal, punk, jazz and classical music with a three-night residency at the Circle-A Café this weekend. Each night’s set list will be decided by a different member of the bandelectric violinist Jason Loveall, bassist David Gelting and drummer John Sparrowand each performance will feature a guest musician and will be recorded for possible later release.