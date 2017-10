Daniel C. Maguire, a professor of moral theological ethics at Marquette University, speaks for every religious personand particularly Catholicwho believes that the church can be an agent of good, not an agent of intolerance. In his new book Whose Church?, Maguire makes a passionate case for progressive Catholicism, and a church that would rather fight poverty than fight foreign wars. He’ll give a 7 p.m. talk at the Downer Avenue Schwartz bookshop tonight.