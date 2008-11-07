Though he’s best known as the amiable actor from films like Lethal Weapon and The Royal Tenenbaums, Danny Glover is also an aggressive, outspoken activist who supports labor causes, rallies for immigrant rights and has accused George W. Bush of racism in blunt terms that make Kanye West sound wishy-washy. Given Barack Obama’s historic victory this week, Glover should have plenty to chat about when he speaks tonight as part of UW-Milwaukee’s Distinguished Lecture Series at 7 p.m. in the UWM Student Union.