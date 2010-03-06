Danny Gokey’s gone country? Actually, it makes a lot of sense when you think about it. Milwaukee’s most successful “American Idol” contender was never shy about expressing his Christian faith, but the Christian contemporary music market is too insular for an ex-“Idol.” Contemporary country, however, allows its stars to tout their faith all they want without alienating crossover audiences. This week, Gokey released his RCA Nashville debut, My Best Days , a Rascal Flatts-styled country record saturated with inspirational moments. The $12 admission to his local record release performance tonight includes a copy of that CD, which he’ll autograph after that show.