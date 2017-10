One-time church music director Danny Gokey was Milwaukee’s first remotely successful “American Idol” contestant, finishing third in the show’s eighth season, though with any luck he won’t be the last: The show is filming auditions for its upcoming 10th season here in Milwaukee later this month. It’s a safe bet that Gokey, who released a soft country record called My Best Days in March, will be a staple at Summerfest for years to come.