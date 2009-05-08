Milwaukee “American Idol” hopeful Danny Gokey returns home for a day of pomp and ceremony today, visiting TV and radio stations and Milwaukee landmarks in advance of a 4:30 p.m. parade down Chicago toward the Summerfest grounds, where he’ll give a short 5:15 p.m. concert. The whole day will be filmed by “American Idol,” which will broadcast the footage next weekso if you want to see yourself on national television, spare no expense on glitter for your “I Heart Danny” signs, or make one that says something clever about Simon Cowell. Everyone who stays through the concert will receive a free weekday admission pass to this year’s Summerfest.