Danny Price and The Loose Change

Danny Price looks and sings like a sailor who just received leave from a ship of the damned. When he sings, his face expresses intense concern, as if he is feeling all of the pain of those he sings about. He writes morose tales about alcoholics, sinking ships and luckless crewmen, but his jaunty songs are more Pogues than Modest Mouse, and his band, The Loose Change, brightens them with peppy, brassy arrangements and hopeful accents of heartland Americana. The band's performance tonight will be followed by a DJ set from Sextor.