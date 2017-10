Riverwest troubadour Danny Price writes morose tales about alcoholics, sinking ships and luckless crewmen, singing them with the stern conviction of Nick Cave and playing them for maximum catharsis. That’s not to say he’s a bummer, though. His band, The Loose Change, brightens his hardscrabble tunes with peppy, brassy arrangements and hopeful accents of heartland Americana. Following the group’s set, DJ Lemonie Fresh spins records at 10 p.m.