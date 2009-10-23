Long gone are the days when the only thing protecting a band from a drunk, bottle-throwing honky-tonk audience was a chain-link fence, but the Bay View Brew Haus is resurrecting the spirit of that bygone era. Tonight they welcome to their dance hall stage Dante’s Bop, a quartet recently heard on WMSE’s “Local/Live” program. The Milwaukee band eschews the slickly produced and countrypolitan sounds of today’s Nashville for a no-frills combo of vintage country, rockabilly, and early rock ’n’ roll.