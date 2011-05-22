Danzig w/ DevilDriver and 2Cents

Danzig's 1988 Rick Rubin-produced self-titled debut is a masterpiece of metal-punk fusion that yielded one of the most wondrously ridiculous metal singles of the '80s, “Mother,” the song where singer Glenn Danzig menacingly threatens a would-be enemy's mom (he's just that much of a badass). Danzig's '90s albums fell victim to some unflattering, ugly nü-metal production, but the band's period releases since (including 2004's Circle of Snakes and last year's Deth Red Sabaoth ) have been nice returns to the rowdy and raw sound of the group's unimpeachable debut.