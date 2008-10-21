It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 20 years since the band Danzig released their self-titled debut album, a Rick Rubin-produced classic that yielded one of the most over-the-top heavy metal singles of all time, “Mother,” the song where singer Glenn Danzig threatens a would-be enemy’s mother (because, in case his faux-Elvis wails didn’t already let you know, he’s just that badass). Danzig has recorded on and off since then, never quite achieving the critical approval of their singer’s first band, The Misfits, but always pleasing those who like their rock ’n’ roll rowdy, a little bit evil and a whole lot over the top. Danzig plays an 8 p.m. show tonight at The Rave.