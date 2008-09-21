Of all the ’90s female folk artists who cited Joan Baez as a muse, Dar Williams had the closest ties to Baez herself, touring and dueting with and writing songs for the folk legend. Where many of Williams’ peers sang with a jagged edge, aggressively trumpeting their individuality, politics and sexuality with sing-along anger and profanity, Williams was never so subversive. Her songs were cleaner, poppier and more inclusive; her political stances hippie-ish in their good intentions. Her upcoming album, however, promises a bit of a change in direction. Produced by Smashing Pumpkins/Liz Phair producer Brad Wood, Promised Land features guest spots from Suzanne Vega and Jayhawks singer Gary Louris, as well as a cover of a Fountains of Wayne song, hinting at a push for alt-rock radio play. Williams shares her 8 p.m. Pabst Theater concert tonight with opener Shawn Mullins.