Eau Claire's The Daredevil Christopher Wright has proud ties to that city's biggest star: Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, who produced the band's 2009 debut album, <i>In Deference to a Broken Back</i>. The group's bombastically orchestrated baroque folk invites immediate comparisons to The Decemberists, as well as Bon Iver's brighter tracks, while their interest in Christian scripture and folklore evokes Sufjan Stevens' earlier, more faith-minded recordings. This summer the group released a new album, <i>The Nature of Things</i>, which pushes their twee-folk in weirder, poppier directions. Paste magazine sponsors this free show at the Aloft hotel.