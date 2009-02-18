The Daredevil Christopher Wright w/ Juniper Tar

×

We’ll admit it stings. While Milwaukee ’sdeserving scene sat off the radar last year, tiny, tiny Eau Claire scored one of the year’s hottestbreakthrough acts, Bon Iver. Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has done his part to keephis city in the spotlight, trumpeting it in the press and also bolstering ayoung indie-rock outfit called The Daredevil Christopher Wright, mixing theirupcoming debut full-length. The group’s bombastically orchestrated baroque folkinvites immediate comparisons to The Decemberists, though perhaps Page France comparisons are more aptnot only because Christopher Wright evokes a similarvulnerability, but also because their songs are so saturated in Christianscripture and folklore that they make Sufjan Stevens look agnostic bycomparison.