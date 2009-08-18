Daredevil Christopher Wright w/ These United States

Eau Claire’s Daredevil Christopher Wright, unsurprisingly, has ties to the only other musician you’ve ever heard of from Eau Claire: Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has trumpeted the young group and produced its debut album, In Deference to a Broken Back . The group’s bombastically orchestrated baroque folk invites immediate comparisons to The Decemberists, though perhaps Page France comparisons are more aptnot only because Christopher Wright evokes a similar twee vulnerability, but also because the band’s songs are so saturated in Christian scripture and folklore that they make Sufjan Stevens look agnostic by comparison.