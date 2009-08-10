The Goth kids who once wore combat boots and black T-shirts with pictures of Brandon Lee as The Crow on them are still dressing more or less the same as they did 15 years ago, except now they wear T-shirts with Heath Ledger’s deformed Joker on them. It’s another sign that, for all its precedent-setting commercial success, at its heart the blockbuster The Dark Knight is really just an epic cult film, one rich with wonky comic book references and macabre images designed with fan boys at heart. Brocach screens the latest Batman film for free on its patio tonight at 9 p.m.