The Goth kids who once wore combat boots and black T-shirts with pictures of Brandon Lee as The Crow on them are still dressing more or less the same as they did 15 years ago, except now they wear T-shirts with Heath Ledger's Joker on them. It's another sign that, for all its precedent-setting commercial success, at its heart the blockbuster The Dark Knight is really just an epic cult film, one rich with wonky comic book references and macabre images designed for fanboys. The movie screens at dusk tonight outside as part of Discovery World's “Fish Fry & A Flick” series, following a Bartolotta fish fry that begins at 5 p.m. There will also be a host of food trucks and specials on Point beer.