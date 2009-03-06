The Goth kids who once wore combat boots and black T-shirts with pictures of Brandon Lee as The Crow on them are still dressing more or less the same as they did 15 years ago, except now they wear T-shirts with Heath Ledger’s Joker on them. It’s another sign that, for all its precedent-setting commercial success, at its heart The Dark Knight is really just an epic cult film, one rich with wonky comic book references and macabre images designed with fan boys at heart, making it prime material for the midnight-movie circuit. The Times Cinema and WMSE team up to bring what will likely be the first of many late-night screenings of the film tonight.