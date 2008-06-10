If a supergroup is comprised only of members of bands that nobody wants to hear, is it still considered a supergroup? No band begs that question more than Dark Lotus, which headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Rave. This “supergroup”let’s just call them an “evil supergroup,” a title they’d almost surely embraceis made up of Insane Clown Posse clowns Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope, Twiztid “emcees” Madrox and Monoxide, and a guy known as Blaze Ya Dead Homie. With their frat-boys-by-way-of-John-Wayne-Gary personas, these pseudo rappers grunt out clunky, violent yarns about murder. Enjoy!