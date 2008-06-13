Dark Side of Oz

As just about everyone involved with the recording has made clear time and time again, Dark Side of the Moon was never intended to sync up with the 1939 musical The Wizard of Ozand 1973 studio technology would have made it nearly impossible to pull off even if Pink Floyd had wanted to. Dark Side of the Moon is filled with so many open-ended lyrics and fleeting sounds that it’s easy to see why fans have volunteered the album as the film’s unofficial second soundtrack, but the truth is you can run the album during just about any filmor TV show, sports game, political debate; anything, reallyand it’s bound to seemingly sync up at some point. The Times Cinema screens the film with its stoner-approved soundtrack at midnight showings tonight and tomorrow night.