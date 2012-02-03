The members of Chicago-based Dark Star Orchestra consider themselves more than just a tribute band. They're musical historians, recreating historic set lists from the Grateful Dead's 2,500 performances with an almost obsessive accuracy, arranging the stage, replicating the visual imagery and even adjusting the band's personnel to match every detail of the band's performances. The group, which has been honoring the Dead since 1997, has been joined onstage by alums of that band including Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay.