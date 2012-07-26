Those Darlins w/ The Delta Routine and Calliope

Along with drummer Linwood Regensburg, sisters Jessi and Nikki Darlin create the retro garage-rock sound of Nashville outfit Those Darlins. The group gained critical acclaim with their 2009 self-titled debut full-length album, which includes the snarky bluegrass tune “Wild One” and the boot-knocking country rocker “Red Light Love,” the track that earned the band attention after appearing in a Kia Sorento commercial. On last year's <i>Screws Get Loose</i>, the sisters dialed up the punk-rock vigor and rockabilly rowdiness without losing the sweet hooks at the core of their sound.