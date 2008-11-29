Perpetually charming, bemused and unflappable, comedian Darryl Lenox's wry, laid-back stand-up has earned him appearances on BET's “Comic View,” and on Comedy Central, A&E and HBO. “George Bush doesn't care about black people?” Lenox asks, dwelling on the obviousness of Kanye West's famous declaration. “That's like saying, ‘sometimes when I don't eat, I get hungry.'” Lenox does an 8 p.m. and a 10:15 p.m. show tonight at JD's Comedy Café, supported by Nicholas Anthony, Red and William Krolowitz.