Lacking the get-up-and-go beat or melodic ambience of acts like Aphex Twin or Telefon Tel Aviv, Milwaukee’s Dartanjal feels perhaps purposely far from conventional music. As practitioners of both audio and visual art, music makers Jon Minor and Jim Schoenecker often attempt to bridge the gaps between the two mediums in their work. Much of their material could be described as sonic exhibits rather than songs. Each are unique and provocative in their experimentation with untraditional tones, natural sound samples and repetitive rhythm. Dartanjal plays a 9 p.m. show at the Cactus Club tonight.