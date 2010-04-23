Daryl Stuermer: Genesis Rewired

One of the most successful guitarists ever to emerge from Milwaukee, Daryl Struermer has been a touring performer with the prog-rock mainstay Genesis since 1978, and has also been a regular on Phil Collins’ solo recordings. Stuermer has released well over a half dozen solo albums, touching on everything from jazz to hard rock, but with his new band, Gensis Rewired, he revisits the work of the band for which he’s best known. The five-piece band features singer Martin Levac, whose voice is a dead-ringer for Collins’.