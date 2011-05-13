Born in British Columbia, Canada, Troy Beetles derived his DJ name from his Xbox Live gamertag, which he created in honor of notorious Russian fighter Viacheslav Datsik. Like his namesake, Datsik's dark, robotic blend of dubstep packs a bass-heavy punch. The music arose from his beginnings producing hip-hop tracks for rap artists, and though his primary genre and musical focus have changed, Datsik's current style credits the funky hype-hop flavor of his formative DJ years, such as his sinister sonic breakdown single “King Kong,” which remolds layers of spiraling, furtive beats upon a singular hook from the rapper Bare.